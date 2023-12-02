Saturday's game that pits the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-1, 0-0 ACC) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3, 0-0 ACC) at Watsco Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-68 in favor of Miami (FL), who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 2.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Miami (FL) vs. Notre Dame Game Info & Odds

Miami (FL) vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 79, Notre Dame 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami (FL) vs. Notre Dame

Computer Predicted Spread: Miami (FL) (-11.1)

Miami (FL) (-11.1) Computer Predicted Total: 146.8

Miami (FL) is 2-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Notre Dame's 2-4-0 ATS record. The Hurricanes are 3-1-0 and the Fighting Irish are 1-5-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes have a +60 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.0 points per game. They're putting up 86.3 points per game to rank 22nd in college basketball and are giving up 76.3 per outing to rank 290th in college basketball.

Miami (FL) is 206th in the country at 32.5 rebounds per game. That's 1.3 more than the 31.2 its opponents average.

Miami (FL) makes 9.8 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball), 2.0 more than its opponents (7.8).

The Hurricanes rank 37th in college basketball by averaging 104.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 242nd in college basketball, allowing 92.4 points per 100 possessions.

Miami (FL) has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (238th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.8 (147th in college basketball).

