The No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-1, 0-0 ACC) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Miami (FL) vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: The CW

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes make 51.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

Miami (FL) is 5-1 when it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 211th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Irish rank 176th.

The Hurricanes average 19.5 more points per game (86.3) than the Fighting Irish allow (66.8).

Miami (FL) has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Miami (FL) averaged 83.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.2 points per contest.

The Hurricanes allowed 72.9 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 69.0.

Looking at three-point shooting, Miami (FL) performed better at home last season, draining 8.3 three-pointers per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 35.3% three-point percentage away from home.

