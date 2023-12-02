How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. Notre Dame on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-1, 0-0 ACC) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.
Miami (FL) vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: The CW
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Miami (FL) Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes make 51.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
- Miami (FL) is 5-1 when it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
- The Hurricanes are the 211th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Irish rank 176th.
- The Hurricanes average 19.5 more points per game (86.3) than the Fighting Irish allow (66.8).
- Miami (FL) has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 66.8 points.
Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Miami (FL) averaged 83.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.2 points per contest.
- The Hurricanes allowed 72.9 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 69.0.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Miami (FL) performed better at home last season, draining 8.3 three-pointers per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 35.3% three-point percentage away from home.
Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Georgia
|W 79-68
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/19/2023
|Kansas State
|W 91-83
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Kentucky
|L 95-73
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Watsco Center
|12/6/2023
|LIU
|-
|Watsco Center
|12/10/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Barclays Center
