When the Brooklyn Nets (9-9) and Orlando Magic (14-5) play at Barclays Center on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, Paolo Banchero will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Magic vs. Nets

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Magic's Last Game

On Friday, in their last game, the Magic topped the Wizards 130-125. With 31 points, Franz Wagner was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Franz Wagner 31 7 8 0 0 1 Paolo Banchero 28 13 7 0 0 3 Moritz Wagner 18 6 0 1 1 0

Magic vs Nets Additional Info

Magic Players to Watch

Banchero averages 19.5 points, 6.7 boards and 4.7 assists, making 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 45.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

Wagner provides 20.7 points, 5.7 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Magic get 14.9 points, 4.5 boards and 3.7 assists per game from Cole Anthony.

Jalen Suggs' averages for the season are 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists, making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 37% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

Moritz Wagner averages 12.7 points, 4.4 boards and 1.2 assists, making 63.1% of his shots from the floor (fifth in NBA).

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Franz Wagner 22.7 5.6 3.6 1 0.4 1.5 Paolo Banchero 20.1 6.5 4.1 0.7 0.8 1.9 Cole Anthony 16.2 5.1 4.5 0.8 0.6 1.5 Goga Bitadze 7.8 6.9 2.5 0.9 1.7 0.1 Jalen Suggs 12.5 2.8 2.5 1.6 0.5 1.7

