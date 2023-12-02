Player prop bet options for Mikal Bridges, Paolo Banchero and others are listed when the Brooklyn Nets host the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Magic vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSFL

YES and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: +130)

Banchero is averaging 19.5 points in the 2023-24 season, equal to Saturday's over/under.

He has collected 6.7 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (7.5).

Banchero averages 4.7 assists, 0.2 more than Saturday's over/under.

Banchero has knocked down 1.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -120)

The 20.7 points Franz Wagner has scored per game this season is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (20.5).

His per-game rebound average of 5.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (5.5).

Wagner has averaged 3.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Saturday's assist over/under (3.5).

Wagner has knocked down 1.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -149) 2.5 (Over: +148)

Bridges has averaged 21.8 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.7 points less than Saturday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.8 more rebounds per game (6.3) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (5.5).

Bridges has averaged 3.9 assists per game, 0.4 more than Saturday's assist over/under (3.5).

Bridges has knocked down 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -120)

The 14.5-point over/under set for Spencer Dinwiddie on Saturday is 0.2 higher than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of four is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).

Dinwiddie has picked up 6.5 assists per game, 1.0 less than Saturday's prop bet (7.5).

He 2.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

