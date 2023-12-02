The Orlando Magic's (14-5) injury report has three players listed as they ready for a Saturday, December 2 matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (9-9) at Barclays Center. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their last game on Friday, the Magic earned a 130-125 victory over the Wizards. In the Magic's win, Franz Wagner led the way with 31 points (adding seven rebounds and eight assists).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Wendell Carter Jr. C Out Hand 9.4 8.6 1.6 Markelle Fultz PG Out Knee 11.4 3.4 4.0 Jonathan Isaac PF Questionable Ankle 6.3 4.5 0.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Noah Clowney: Out (Shoulder), Lonnie Walker IV: Out (Hamstring), Dariq Whitehead: Out (Foot), Dennis Smith Jr.: Questionable (Back), Ben Simmons: Out (Hip)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Magic vs. Nets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSFL

YES and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Magic vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nets -2.5 225.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.