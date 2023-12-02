On Saturday, December 2, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (6-7) take the court against the Orlando Magic (8-5) at 7:00 PM ET on YES and BSFL.

Magic vs. Nets Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: YES, BSFL

Magic Players to Watch

Franz Wagner is averaging 21 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He's also sinking 39.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per game.

Cole Anthony is putting up 19 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He's making 51.9% of his shots from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

The Magic are getting 13 points, 6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Paolo Banchero this season.

Jalen Suggs gets the Magic 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game while averaging 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 1 block.

Markelle Fultz gives the Magic 9 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists per game while averaging 1.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Nets Players to Watch

Cameron Thomas averages 33 points, 2 assists and 4 rebounds per game.

Ben Simmons posts 8.3 points, 8.3 assists and 10 rebounds per contest.

Mikal Bridges puts up 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Dorian Finney-Smith averages 13.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 53.6% from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Royce O'Neale posts 8 points, 6.3 boards and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Magic vs. Nets Stat Comparison

Nets Magic 113.1 Points Avg. 109.4 113.8 Points Allowed Avg. 106.6 46.7% Field Goal % 45.3% 38.2% Three Point % 33%

