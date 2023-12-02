Magic vs. Nets December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, December 2, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (6-7) take the court against the Orlando Magic (8-5) at 7:00 PM ET on YES and BSFL.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Magic vs. Nets Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: YES, BSFL
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Magic Games
- November 26 at home vs the Hornets
- November 29 at home vs the Wizards
- November 24 at home vs the Celtics
- November 22 at home vs the Nuggets
- December 1 at home vs the Wizards
Magic Players to Watch
- Franz Wagner is averaging 21 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He's also sinking 39.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per game.
- Cole Anthony is putting up 19 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He's making 51.9% of his shots from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.
- The Magic are getting 13 points, 6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Paolo Banchero this season.
- Jalen Suggs gets the Magic 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game while averaging 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 1 block.
- Markelle Fultz gives the Magic 9 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists per game while averaging 1.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nets Players to Watch
- Cameron Thomas averages 33 points, 2 assists and 4 rebounds per game.
- Ben Simmons posts 8.3 points, 8.3 assists and 10 rebounds per contest.
- Mikal Bridges puts up 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Dorian Finney-Smith averages 13.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 53.6% from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Royce O'Neale posts 8 points, 6.3 boards and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Magic vs. Nets Stat Comparison
|Nets
|Magic
|113.1
|Points Avg.
|109.4
|113.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|106.6
|46.7%
|Field Goal %
|45.3%
|38.2%
|Three Point %
|33%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.