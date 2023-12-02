In one of the two matchups on the Ligue 1 schedule today, Olympique Lyon and RC Lens hit the pitch at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Coverage of all Ligue 1 action today is available to you, with the information provided below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today

Watch RC Lens vs Olympique Lyon

Olympique Lyon is on the road to take on RC Lens at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel:

Favorite: RC Lens (-140)

RC Lens (-140) Underdog: Olympique Lyon (+390)

Olympique Lyon (+390) Draw: (+295)

(+295) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch FC Nantes vs OGC Nice

OGC Nice is on the road to take on FC Nantes at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Favorite: OGC Nice (+115)

OGC Nice (+115) Underdog: FC Nantes (+270)

FC Nantes (+270) Draw: (+225)

(+225) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.