The Dallas Stars (13-5-3) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-9-5), who have lost three straight, on Saturday, December 2 at 2:00 PM ET on BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network.

Lightning vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-160) Lightning (+135) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have been made an underdog 11 times this season, and won five, or 45.5%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has played as an underdog of +135 or more one time this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win by the Lightning, based on the moneyline, is 42.6%.

Tampa Bay has played 17 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.

Lightning vs Stars Additional Info

Lightning vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 70 (14th) Goals 82 (2nd) 60 (8th) Goals Allowed 85 (31st) 13 (22nd) Power Play Goals 26 (2nd) 8 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 11 (8th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Tampa Bay went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 4-5-1 straight up.

In its past 10 contests, Tampa Bay has hit the over three times.

The Lightning total over the last 10 games is 0.5 goals greater than the 6 over/under given for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, Lightning's game goal totals average 9.5 goals, 1.4 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Lightning have the NHL's second-best scoring offense (82 total goals, 3.4 per game).

The Lightning have allowed 85 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 31st.

They have a -3 goal differential, which ranks 19th in the league.

