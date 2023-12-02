Pay attention to Joe Pavelski and Nikita Kucherov in particular on Saturday, when the Dallas Stars face the Tampa Bay Lightning at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 2:00 PM ET.

Lightning vs. Stars Game Information

Lightning Players to Watch

Tampa Bay's Kucherov has totaled 24 assists and 15 goals in 23 games. That's good for 39 points.

Brayden Point has made a major impact for Tampa Bay this season with 30 points (12 goals and 18 assists).

This season, Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman has 24 points, courtesy of four goals (seventh on team) and 20 assists (second).

In the crease, Jonas Johansson has an 8-5-5 record this season, with an .894 save percentage (42nd in the league). In 18 games, he has 515 saves, and has allowed 61 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Stars Players to Watch

Pavelski is one of Dallas' top contributors (21 points), via collected 10 goals and 11 assists.

Jason Robertson is another key contributor for Dallas, with 20 points (one per game) -- scoring six goals and adding 14 assists.

Roope Hintz has 18 points for Dallas, via eight goals and 10 assists.

Scott Wedgewood's record is 4-1-1. He has given up 19 goals (3.17 goals against average) and racked up 195 saves.

Lightning vs. Stars Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 9th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.42 7th 9th 2.86 Goals Allowed 3.54 27th 22nd 29.7 Shots 30.7 17th 24th 31.8 Shots Allowed 31.1 20th 14th 20.31% Power Play % 32.91% 2nd 3rd 88.89% Penalty Kill % 84.72% 9th

