Joe Ingles and the Orlando Magic take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ingles, in his most recent action, had 14 points and seven assists in a 130-125 win over the Wizards.

Let's break down Ingles' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Joe Ingles Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 4.9 7.1 Rebounds -- 2.6 2.7 Assists -- 3.5 4.0 PRA -- 11 13.8 PR -- 7.5 9.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Ingles's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Joe Ingles Insights vs. the Nets

Ingles has taken 4.2 shots per game this season and made 1.7 per game, which account for 4.8% and 4.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Magic rank 11th in possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nets are 20th in the league, conceding 114.7 points per contest.

The Nets give up 43.9 rebounds per game, ranking 12th in the league.

Allowing 24.8 assists per contest, the Nets are the seventh-ranked team in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Joe Ingles vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 21 11 3 4 3 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.