Jalen Suggs plus his Orlando Magic teammates match up versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Suggs, in his most recent action, had 15 points, four assists, three steals and two blocks in a 130-125 win over the Wizards.

We're going to break down Suggs' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Jalen Suggs Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.1 14.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 3.0 Assists 2.5 2.8 2.7 PRA -- 19.7 20.2 PR -- 16.9 17.5 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.9



Jalen Suggs Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Suggs has made 4.5 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 10.3% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.7 threes per game, or 14.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Suggs' opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Magic average 103.2 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

Giving up 114.7 points per game, the Nets are the 20th-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Nets allow 43.9 rebounds per game, ranking 12th in the NBA.

Conceding 24.8 assists per game, the Nets are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nets are 25th in the NBA, allowing 14.1 makes per game.

Jalen Suggs vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 32 10 2 2 2 1 2

