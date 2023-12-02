The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-7) are underdogs (+1.5) as they try to stop a seven-game losing streak when they host the Jacksonville Dolphins (5-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 143.5 points.

Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jacksonville -1.5 143.5

Jacksonville Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville's games have gone over 143.5 points two times this season (in five outings).

The average point total in Jacksonville's outings this year is 148.6, 5.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Dolphins have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Jacksonville has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Dolphins have played as a favorite of -120 or more twice this season and won both games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Jacksonville.

Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jacksonville 2 40% 76.7 144.8 71.9 157 134.1 Georgia Southern 4 66.7% 68.1 144.8 85.1 157 143.3

Additional Jacksonville Insights & Trends

The 76.7 points per game the Dolphins average are 8.4 fewer points than the Eagles give up (85.1).

Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jacksonville 3-2-0 2-0 3-2-0 Georgia Southern 1-5-0 1-4 3-3-0

Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Jacksonville Georgia Southern 7-6 Home Record 12-4 6-10 Away Record 3-11 3-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 66 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 61.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.6 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

