The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-3) will meet the Jacksonville Dolphins (2-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Game Information

Jacksonville Top Players (2022-23)

Kevion Nolan: 13 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Davis: 9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Gyasi Powell: 9.4 PTS, 4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Osayi Osifo: 7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Mike Marsh: 10.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Georgia Southern Top Players (2022-23)

Andrei Savrasov: 14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalen Finch: 10.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyren Moore: 9.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Carlos Curry: 7.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Kamari Brown: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Southern Rank Georgia Southern AVG Jacksonville AVG Jacksonville Rank 266th 68.4 Points Scored 63.3 345th 73rd 66.7 Points Allowed 62.6 18th 156th 32.1 Rebounds 30.7 248th 189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 6.5 325th 288th 6.3 3pt Made 6.9 229th 346th 10.4 Assists 13 179th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 10.9 84th

