Saturday's contest between the Jacksonville Dolphins (5-2) and Georgia Southern Eagles (0-7) going head to head at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 79-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Jacksonville, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on December 2.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville 79, Georgia Southern 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Jacksonville (-7.6)

Jacksonville (-7.6) Computer Predicted Total: 150.1

Georgia Southern is 1-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Jacksonville's 3-2-0 ATS record. The Eagles have a 3-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Dolphins have a record of 3-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Jacksonville Performance Insights

The Dolphins outscore opponents by 4.8 points per game (posting 76.7 points per game, 151st in college basketball, and allowing 71.9 per outing, 195th in college basketball) and have a +34 scoring differential.

Jacksonville averages 36.0 rebounds per game (79th in college basketball) while allowing 28.6 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.4 boards per game.

Jacksonville knocks down 1.5 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 5.9 (295th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4.

Jacksonville and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Dolphins commit 15.0 per game (347th in college basketball) and force 14.1 (84th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.