The Jacksonville Dolphins (5-2) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-7) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Jacksonville Stats Insights

The Dolphins have shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points fewer than the 50.3% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.

Jacksonville is 4-0 when it shoots better than 50.3% from the field.

The Dolphins are the 77th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 230th.

The Dolphins average 8.4 fewer points per game (76.7) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (85.1).

Jacksonville is 2-0 when it scores more than 85.1 points.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Jacksonville averaged 4.8 more points per game at home (66) than on the road (61.2).

In 2022-23, the Dolphins gave up 8.9 fewer points per game at home (57.7) than on the road (66.6).

Jacksonville sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It had the same 3-point percentage at home and on the road (34%).

Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule