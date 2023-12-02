You can find player prop bet odds for Jimmy Butler, Tyrese Haliburton and others on the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers ahead of their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday at Kaseya Center.

Heat vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSIN

BSSUN and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 27.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -111)

Saturday's points prop bet for Butler is 27.5 points. That is 5.8 more than his season average of 21.7.

He has pulled down 5.4 rebounds per game, 1.1 less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (6.5).

Butler's season-long assist average -- 3.9 per game -- is 1.6 assists lower than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).

Kyle Lowry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -132) 5.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: +120)

Saturday's over/under for Kyle Lowry is 12.5. That's 2.8 more than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 4.0 is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).

Lowry's assists average -- 4.4 -- is 1.1 lower than Saturday's over/under.

He has connected on 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his prop bet total on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -130) 11.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: -143)

The 27.0 points Haliburton scores per game are 0.5 less than his over/under on Saturday.

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 3.5).

Haliburton averages 11.8 assists, 0.3 more than Saturday's over/under.

Haliburton has hit 3.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

