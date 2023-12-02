The Miami Heat (11-8) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Indiana Pacers (9-8) on Saturday, December 2 at Kaseya Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

The Heat will seek another victory over the Pacers after a 142-132 win on Thursday. Jimmy Butler topped the Heat in the win with 36 points, while Tyrese Haliburton put up 44 in the losing effort for the Pacers.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dru Smith SG Out For Season Knee 4.3 1.6 1.6 Tyler Herro SG Out Ankle 22.9 5.0 4.6 R.J. Hampton PG Out Knee 0.0 0.0 0.0

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Jalen Smith: Out (Knee)

Heat vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and BSIN

