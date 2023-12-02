The Miami Heat (11-8) take the court against the Indiana Pacers (9-8) as only 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and BSIN. The matchup has an over/under set at 240.5 points.

Heat vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -2.5 240.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Miami and its opponents have combined to put up more than 240.5 points.

Miami's games this season have had an average of 222.6 points, 17.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Heat have compiled a 9-10-0 record against the spread.

Miami has been the favorite in 11 games this season and won nine (81.8%) of those contests.

Miami has a record of 5-1 when it's favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Heat.

Heat vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 240.5 % of Games Over 240.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 2 10.5% 112.3 240.2 110.3 236.1 219.8 Pacers 13 76.5% 127.9 240.2 125.8 236.1 237.9

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 contests.

Six of Heat's past 10 contests have hit the over.

Miami has done a better job covering the spread on the road (7-5-0) than it has at home (2-5-0).

The Heat record 13.5 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Pacers allow (125.8).

Miami has a 2-0 record against the spread and a 2-0 record overall when putting up more than 125.8 points.

Heat vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Heat and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 9-10 2-5 9-10 Pacers 9-8 3-3 15-2

Heat vs. Pacers Point Insights

Heat Pacers 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 127.9 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 2-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-5 2-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-5 110.3 Points Allowed (PG) 125.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 8-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-1 10-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-1

