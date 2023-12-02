Heat vs. Pacers December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, December 2, 2023, the Miami Heat (8-5) face the Indiana Pacers (7-5) at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and BSIN.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Heat vs. Pacers Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN, BSIN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Heat Games
- November 20 at the Bulls
- November 28 at home vs the Bucks
- November 24 at the Knicks
- November 22 at the Cavaliers
- November 25 at the Nets
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro posts 22.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 37.3% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made treys per game (10th in league).
- Jimmy Butler averages 16.5 points, 3.5 assists and 9.0 rebounds per game.
- Kyle Lowry averages 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the field and 44.4% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per contest.
- Kevin Love puts up 11.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocks.
- Duncan Robinson averages 10.7 points, 0.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 20.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 12.3 assists per contest. He's also sinking 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.
- Myles Turner is averaging 17.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He's sinking 50.0% of his shots from the field and 26.7% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.
- The Pacers are receiving 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Aaron Nesmith this year.
- Bruce Brown is putting up 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is making 54.8% of his shots from the floor and 60.0% from 3-point range (eighth in league), with 3.0 triples per contest.
- Buddy Hield gives the Pacers 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while averaging 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Heat vs. Pacers Stat Comparison
|Heat
|Pacers
|109.6
|Points Avg.
|125.7
|109.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|123.8
|46.1%
|Field Goal %
|49.5%
|36.7%
|Three Point %
|37.8%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.