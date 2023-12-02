On Saturday, December 2, 2023, the Miami Heat (8-5) face the Indiana Pacers (7-5) at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and BSIN.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Heat vs. Pacers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSUN, BSIN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Heat Games

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro posts 22.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 37.3% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made treys per game (10th in league).

Jimmy Butler averages 16.5 points, 3.5 assists and 9.0 rebounds per game.

Kyle Lowry averages 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the field and 44.4% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Kevin Love puts up 11.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Duncan Robinson averages 10.7 points, 0.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 20.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 12.3 assists per contest. He's also sinking 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

Myles Turner is averaging 17.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He's sinking 50.0% of his shots from the field and 26.7% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

The Pacers are receiving 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Aaron Nesmith this year.

Bruce Brown is putting up 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is making 54.8% of his shots from the floor and 60.0% from 3-point range (eighth in league), with 3.0 triples per contest.

Buddy Hield gives the Pacers 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while averaging 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Heat Pacers 109.6 Points Avg. 125.7 109.6 Points Allowed Avg. 123.8 46.1% Field Goal % 49.5% 36.7% Three Point % 37.8%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.