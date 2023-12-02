The Miami Heat (11-8) take the court against the Indiana Pacers (9-8) as just 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and BSIN.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Heat vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSIN

BSSUN and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 121 - Pacers 117

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Heat vs Pacers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Heat (- 2.5)

Heat (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-3.5)

Heat (-3.5) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Under (240.5) Computer Predicted Total: 238.1

The Pacers (9-8-0 ATS) have covered the spread 47.4% of the time, 5.5% more often than the Heat (9-10-0) this season.

Miami (2-5) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (28.6%) than Indiana (3-3) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (50%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Miami does it less often (47.4% of the time) than Indiana (88.2%).

The Heat have an .818 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-2) this season while the Pacers have a .571 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-3).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat Performance Insights

The Heat are scoring 112.3 points per game (19th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 110.3 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

Miami is 25th in the NBA with 41.4 rebounds per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with 43.1 rebounds allowed per contest.

So far this year, the Heat rank 14th in the league in assists, delivering 25.9 per game.

With 12.3 turnovers per game, Miami ranks sixth in the NBA. It forces 15.1 turnovers per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

With a 38.2% three-point percentage this season, the Heat are fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 15th in the league by sinking 12.5 treys per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.