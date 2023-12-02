Gary Harris' Orlando Magic take the court versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Harris, in his most recent game (December 1 win against the Wizards), posted eight points.

We're going to look at Harris' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gary Harris Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 7.5 8.1 Rebounds -- 1.9 Assists -- 1.8 PRA -- 11.8 PR -- 10



Looking to bet on one or more of Harris's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Gary Harris Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Harris has made 2.8 field goals per game, which adds up to 5.0% of his team's total makes.

Harris' opponents, the Nets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Magic rank 11th in possessions per game with 103.2.

Defensively, the Nets are ranked 20th in the league, giving up 114.7 points per game.

The Nets are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 43.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Nets are seventh in the league, giving up 24.8 per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Gary Harris vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 18 10 0 3 2 0 1 11/28/2022 36 19 4 3 4 2 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.