The Florida Gators (6-1) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET.

Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida vs. Marshall Scoring Comparison

  • The Gators score an average of 76.4 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 74.2 the Thundering Herd allow to opponents.
  • Florida has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 74.2 points.
  • Marshall has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.4 points.
  • The 80.8 points per game the Thundering Herd record are 15.8 more points than the Gators allow (65).
  • Marshall has a 2-3 record when putting up more than 65 points.
  • When Florida allows fewer than 80.8 points, it is 5-1.
  • The Thundering Herd are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, just 1% higher than the Gators allow to opponents (38.1%).
  • The Gators shoot 44.4% from the field, two% lower than the Thundering Herd allow.

Florida Leaders

  • Ra Shaya Kyle: 14.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 58.3 FG%
  • Aliyah Matharu: 18.6 PTS, 2.7 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)
  • Leilani Correa: 12.3 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)
  • Laila Reynolds: 9.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 56 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)
  • Jeriah Warren: 4.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Purdue W 52-49 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/22/2023 Columbia W 83-81 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/29/2023 @ Georgia Tech W 68-58 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/2/2023 @ Marshall - Cam Henderson Center
12/10/2023 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center
12/17/2023 @ Gardner-Webb - Paul Porter Arena

