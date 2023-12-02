Saturday's ACC slate includes the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0, 0-0 ACC) playing the Florida State Seminoles (2-1, 0-0 ACC) at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Florida State vs. North Carolina Game Information

Florida State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Matthew Cleveland: 13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Caleb Mills: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Darin Green Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jalen Warley: 6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cameron Corhen: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

North Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

  • Armando Bacot: 15.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
  • RJ Davis: 16.1 PTS, 5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Caleb Love: 16.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Rechon 'Leaky' Black: 7.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Pete Nance: 10 PTS, 6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

Florida State vs. North Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina Rank North Carolina AVG Florida State AVG Florida State Rank
68th 76.2 Points Scored 69.3 235th
204th 70.9 Points Allowed 76.2 330th
7th 36.6 Rebounds 28.6 327th
83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th
210th 7.1 3pt Made 6.5 274th
274th 11.9 Assists 13.4 150th
44th 10.5 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

