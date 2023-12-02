Florida State vs. North Carolina: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1, 0-0 ACC) welcome in the Florida State Seminoles (4-2, 0-0 ACC) after victories in four straight home games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Carolina vs. Florida State matchup.
Florida State vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Florida State vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|Florida State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-12.5)
|157.5
|-800
|+500
|FanDuel
|North Carolina (-12.5)
|159.5
|-900
|+590
Florida State vs. North Carolina Betting Trends
- Florida State is 3-2-0 ATS this year.
- North Carolina has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Tar Heels and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of six times this season.
Florida State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Florida State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.
