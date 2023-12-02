How to Watch Florida State vs. North Carolina on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1, 0-0 ACC) welcome in the Florida State Seminoles (4-2, 0-0 ACC) after victories in four straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Florida State vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Florida State Stats Insights
- The Seminoles have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels have averaged.
- Florida State is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the rebounding team in the nation, the Seminoles rank 181st.
- The Seminoles average eight more points per game (80.3) than the Tar Heels allow their opponents to score (72.3).
- Florida State is 4-0 when it scores more than 72.3 points.
Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Florida State scored 3.1 more points per game at home (71.6) than on the road (68.5).
- In 2022-23, the Seminoles conceded 5.2 fewer points per game at home (74.2) than on the road (79.4).
- Florida State sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than on the road (36.5%).
Florida State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|UNLV
|W 83-75
|Ocean Center
|11/21/2023
|Colorado
|W 77-71
|Ocean Center
|11/29/2023
|Georgia
|L 68-66
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/2/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/9/2023
|South Florida
|-
|FLA Live Arena
|12/16/2023
|SMU
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
