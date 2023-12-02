The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (12-0) and No. 15 Louisville Cardinals (10-2) will match up in the ACC Championship Game. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Florida State vs. Louisville?

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Florida State 32, Louisville 21

Florida State 32, Louisville 21 Florida State has won all 10 of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Seminoles have played 10 times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, and won in each game.

Louisville won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Cardinals have entered two games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and won each of those games.

The Seminoles have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Florida State (-1.5)



Florida State (-1.5) Florida State has played 11 games, posting seven wins against the spread.

The Seminoles are 6-4 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.

Against the spread, Louisville is 6-5-1 this year.

This season, the Cardinals won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46.5)



Over (46.5) This season, eight of Florida State's 12 games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 46.5 points.

In the Louisville's 12 games this season, eight have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 46.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 71.8 points per game, 25.3 points more than the total of 46.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Florida State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.8 52.5 51 Implied Total AVG 34.2 35 33.2 ATS Record 7-4-0 4-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 4-2-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-0 5-0 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Louisville

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.2 50.6 49.5 Implied Total AVG 30.8 33.1 27.4 ATS Record 6-5-1 5-2-0 1-3-1 Over/Under Record 6-6-0 3-4-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-2 4-1 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

