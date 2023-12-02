Our computer model predicts the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles will defeat the No. 15 Louisville Cardinals on Saturday, December 2 at 8:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Bank of America Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Florida State vs. Louisville Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida State (-1.5) Over (46.5) Florida State 32, Louisville 21

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

The Seminoles have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this contest.

The Seminoles' record against the spread is 7-4-0.

In games it is played as 1.5-point favorites or more, Florida State has an ATS record of 6-4.

This season, six of the Seminoles' 11 games have hit the over.

Florida State games have had an average of 51.8 points this season, 5.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Louisville Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are 6-5-1 against the spread this year.

Louisville is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in six of the Cardinals' 12 games with a set total.

Louisville games this year have averaged an over/under of 50.2 points, 3.7 more than the point total in this matchup.

Seminoles vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 38.8 16.8 44.8 14.3 30.2 18.2 Louisville 33 20 37.7 16.1 24 26.3

