The Florida International Panthers (1-3) will play the Long Island Sharks (0-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Florida International vs. LIU Game Information

Florida International Top Players (2022-23)

  • Arturo Dean: 11.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Denver Jones: 20.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Mohamed Sanogo: 6.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Dashon Gittens: 6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nick Guadarrama: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

LIU Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jacob Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • R.J. Greene: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Marko Maletic: 15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tre Wood: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • C.J. Delancy: 5.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

Florida International vs. LIU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Florida International Rank Florida International AVG LIU AVG LIU Rank
141st 73.1 Points Scored 66.7 308th
314th 75.1 Points Allowed 80.0 355th
335th 28.3 Rebounds 31.0 233rd
292nd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th
237th 6.8 3pt Made 4.9 352nd
237th 12.3 Assists 14.5 75th
340th 14.3 Turnovers 15.9 361st

