The Long Island Sharks (1-5) go up against the Florida International Panthers (2-7) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida International vs. LIU Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Florida International Stats Insights

  • This season, the Panthers have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 44.5% of shots the Sharks' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Florida International shoots higher than 44.5% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.
  • The Panthers are the 357th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sharks rank 350th.
  • The 71.8 points per game the Panthers record are 5.7 fewer points than the Sharks allow (77.5).
  • Florida International is 2-1 when scoring more than 77.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida International Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida International scored 78.1 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 66 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Panthers surrendered 1.5 fewer points per game (74.3) than in road games (75.8).
  • In home games, Florida International drained 0.9 more treys per game (7.2) than away from home (6.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to away from home (30.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida International Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Loyola Marymount L 61-60 John Gray Gymnasium
11/26/2023 Kennesaw State W 91-84 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/29/2023 FGCU L 68-65 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/2/2023 LIU - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/13/2023 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena
12/16/2023 Trinity (FL) - Ocean Bank Convocation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.