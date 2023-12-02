The Long Island Sharks (1-5) go up against the Florida International Panthers (2-7) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida International vs. LIU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Florida International Stats Insights

This season, the Panthers have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 44.5% of shots the Sharks' opponents have knocked down.

In games Florida International shoots higher than 44.5% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.

The Panthers are the 357th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sharks rank 350th.

The 71.8 points per game the Panthers record are 5.7 fewer points than the Sharks allow (77.5).

Florida International is 2-1 when scoring more than 77.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida International Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida International scored 78.1 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 66 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Panthers surrendered 1.5 fewer points per game (74.3) than in road games (75.8).

In home games, Florida International drained 0.9 more treys per game (7.2) than away from home (6.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to away from home (30.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida International Upcoming Schedule