How to Watch Florida International vs. LIU on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Long Island Sharks (1-5) go up against the Florida International Panthers (2-7) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Florida International vs. LIU Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida International Stats Insights
- This season, the Panthers have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 44.5% of shots the Sharks' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Florida International shoots higher than 44.5% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.
- The Panthers are the 357th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sharks rank 350th.
- The 71.8 points per game the Panthers record are 5.7 fewer points than the Sharks allow (77.5).
- Florida International is 2-1 when scoring more than 77.5 points.
Florida International Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida International scored 78.1 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 66 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Panthers surrendered 1.5 fewer points per game (74.3) than in road games (75.8).
- In home games, Florida International drained 0.9 more treys per game (7.2) than away from home (6.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to away from home (30.7%).
Florida International Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|L 61-60
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/26/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 91-84
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|FGCU
|L 68-65
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/2/2023
|LIU
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/16/2023
|Trinity (FL)
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
