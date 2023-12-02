A pair of streaking teams meet when the No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (6-1) host the Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The Cougars are 16.5-point underdogs and will attempt to keep their four-game win streak allive against the Owls, who have won four straight. The point total is set at 152.5 in the matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. Charleston (SC) Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida Atlantic -16.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

In three of seven games this season, Florida Atlantic and its opponents have combined to total more than 152.5 points.

The average point total in Florida Atlantic's matchups this year is 149.1, 3.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Owls are 5-2-0 against the spread this season.

Florida Atlantic has been favored in four games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Owls have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1400.

Florida Atlantic has a 93.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Florida Atlantic vs. Charleston (SC) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida Atlantic 3 42.9% 83.0 155.4 66.1 139.8 146.6 Charleston (SC) 2 33.3% 72.4 155.4 73.7 139.8 152.2

Additional Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends

The 83.0 points per game the Owls score are 9.3 more points than the Cougars allow (73.7).

When Florida Atlantic scores more than 73.7 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

Florida Atlantic vs. Charleston (SC) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida Atlantic 5-2-0 1-1 3-4-0 Charleston (SC) 1-5-0 0-0 2-4-0

Florida Atlantic vs. Charleston (SC) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Atlantic Charleston (SC) 17-0 Home Record 15-1 11-3 Away Record 11-2 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.3 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.5 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

