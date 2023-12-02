Saturday's game features the Florida Atlantic Owls (6-1) and the Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-3) clashing at FAU Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 83-64 win for heavily favored Florida Atlantic according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 2.

According to our computer prediction, Florida Atlantic is a good bet to cover the spread, which is listed at 16.5. The two sides are projected to go under the 152.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida Atlantic vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Arena

FAU Arena Line: Florida Atlantic -16.5

Florida Atlantic -16.5 Point Total: 152.5

152.5 Moneyline (To Win): Florida Atlantic -1400, Charleston (SC) +775

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida Atlantic vs. Charleston (SC) Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 83, Charleston (SC) 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. Charleston (SC)

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (-16.5)



Florida Atlantic (-16.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)



Florida Atlantic has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Charleston (SC) is 1-5-0. The Owls have a 3-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Cougars have a record of 2-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score 155.4 points per game, 2.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls' +118 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 83 points per game (43rd in college basketball) while giving up 66.1 per contest (91st in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic ranks 140th in college basketball at 34.3 rebounds per game. That's 5.0 more than the 29.3 its opponents average.

Florida Atlantic makes 9.3 three-pointers per game (50th in college basketball) at a 39.2% rate (22nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 per game its opponents make at a 31.3% rate.

The Owls average 106.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in college basketball), and give up 84.9 points per 100 possessions (83rd in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.4 per game (84th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.9 (132nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.