How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Charleston (SC) on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Two streaking squads square off when the No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (6-1) host the Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The Owls are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Cougars, who have won three in a row.
Florida Atlantic vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- Mississippi Valley State vs North Texas (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Memphis vs Ole Miss (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Houston Christian vs Rice (5:00 PM ET | December 2)
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls are shooting 50.1% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Cougars allow to opponents.
- Florida Atlantic has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Owls sit at 140th.
- The 83 points per game the Owls put up are 9.3 more points than the Cougars give up (73.7).
- Florida Atlantic has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 73.7 points.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Florida Atlantic performed better at home last season, averaging 82.1 points per game, compared to 75.9 per game in road games.
- The Owls gave up 64.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.3 fewer points than they allowed in road games (67.5).
- Florida Atlantic averaged 10.4 threes per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged in away games (9.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% when playing at home and 38% in away games.
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Texas A&M
|W 96-89
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Virginia Tech
|W 84-50
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Liberty
|W 83-58
|FAU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/5/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/13/2023
|Florida International
|-
|FAU Arena
