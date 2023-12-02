Our computer model predicts the Florida A&M Rattlers will defeat the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Saturday, December 2 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Bragg Memorial Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Florida A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Florida A&M (-21.3) 46.9 Florida A&M 34, Prairie View A&M 13

Florida A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Rattlers covered eight times in 10 games with a spread last season.

A total of four of Rattlers games last season hit the over.

Prairie View A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record last year.

Panthers games hit the over five out of 11 times last year.

Rattlers vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida A&M 30.3 14.3 31.8 6.8 30.8 22.6 Prairie View A&M 20 30.8 26.5 21.3 15.7 36.5

