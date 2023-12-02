Duncan Robinson plus his Miami Heat teammates take on the Indiana Pacers at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Robinson had 16 points in his last game, which ended in a 142-132 win against the Pacers.

With prop bets available for Robinson, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Duncan Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 14.5 16.5 Rebounds 3.5 2.6 3.0 Assists 3.5 2.7 3.2 PRA -- 19.8 22.7 PR -- 17.1 19.5 3PM 3.5 3.1 3.5



Duncan Robinson Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 11.1% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.6 per contest.

He's attempted 7.1 threes per game, or 19.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Robinson's Heat average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Pacers are one of the league's slowest with 108.0 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pacers are last in the league, conceding 125.8 points per game.

The Pacers are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 43.8 rebounds per game.

The Pacers allow 24.7 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

The Pacers are the best team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 9.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Duncan Robinson vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2023 29 16 1 2 4 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.