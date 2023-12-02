Cole Anthony's Orlando Magic face the Brooklyn Nets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Anthony, in his most recent action, had four points and two steals in a 130-125 win over the Wizards.

We're going to break down Anthony's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Cole Anthony Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.9 16.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 5.1 Assists 3.5 3.7 4.5 PRA -- 23.1 25.8 PR -- 19.4 21.3 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.5



Cole Anthony Insights vs. the Nets

Anthony has taken 10.8 shots per game this season and made 4.7 per game, which account for 12.5% and 11.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.4 threes per game, or 13.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Anthony's Magic average 103.2 possessions per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams, while the Nets are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.

Allowing 114.7 points per contest, the Nets are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Nets have given up 43.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 12th in the NBA.

Conceding 24.8 assists per game, the Nets are the seventh-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets have given up 14.1 makes per game, 25th in the NBA.

Cole Anthony vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 28 10 6 2 2 0 0

