Caleb Martin and the Miami Heat match up versus the Indiana Pacers at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game, a 142-132 win versus the Pacers, Martin had 14 points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Martin's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 11.5 9.0 Rebounds 4.5 3.2 Assists -- 1.6 PRA -- 13.8 PR -- 12.2 3PM 1.5 0.9



Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Martin has made 3.6 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 4.2% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 0.9 threes per game, or 3.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Martin's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 108 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 19th in possessions per game with 99.5.

The Pacers allow 125.8 points per game, worst in the NBA.

The Pacers concede 43.8 rebounds per contest, ranking 11th in the NBA.

Giving up 24.7 assists per game, the Pacers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

The Pacers are the best team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 9.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Caleb Martin vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2023 25 14 5 3 0 0 1

