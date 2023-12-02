Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Broward County, Florida today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake Worth High School at Coral Springs High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Coral Springs, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cypress Bay High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Weston, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Martin Christian High School at Western High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Davie, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Brendan HS at Stranahan High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
