Brayden Point and the Tampa Bay Lightning will meet the Dallas Stars at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Looking to bet on Point's props? Here is some information to help you.

Brayden Point vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Point Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Point has averaged 20:18 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

Point has scored a goal in a game eight times this year over 24 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 15 of 24 games this year, Point has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

In 12 of 24 games this year, Point has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Point's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 71.4% that he hits the over.

Point has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Point Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 60 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+10) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 24 Games 2 30 Points 0 12 Goals 0 18 Assists 0

