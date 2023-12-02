ASUN teams will be on Saturday's college basketball schedule in four games, including the North Florida Ospreys playing the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks.

ASUN Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV North Florida Ospreys at Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Austin Peay Governors at Mercer Bears 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Central Arkansas Sugar Bears at Little Rock Trojans 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 - Bellarmine Knights at Wofford Terriers 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

