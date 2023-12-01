Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sarasota County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Sarasota County, Florida this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Sarasota County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
DeLand High School at Venice High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Venice, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Florida Christian School at Cardinal Mooney High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berkeley Preparatory School at American Heritage High School - Plantation
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Plantation, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
