Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Johns County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Saint Johns County, Florida today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Saint Johns County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Nease HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eagle's View High School at St. Joseph Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
