Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Saint Johns County, Florida today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saint Johns County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Nease HS

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Eagle's View High School at St. Joseph Academy