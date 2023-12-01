In Pasco County, Florida, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pasco County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Largo High School at Land O' Lakes High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Land O Lakes, FL
  • Conference: 6A - District 9
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Anclote High School at Tarpon Springs High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Tarpon Springs, FL
  • Conference: 4A - District 10
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wesley Chapel High School at Zephyrhills High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Zephyrhills, FL
  • Conference: 5A - District 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Sunlake High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Land O Lakes, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clearwater Central Catholic High School at Pasco High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Dade City, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Fivay High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Hudson, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tarpon Springs High School at Anclote High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Holiday, FL
  • Conference: 4A - District 10
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Grace Christian School at Cambridge Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Tampa, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.