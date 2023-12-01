Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Osceola County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Osceola County, Florida today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Osceola County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Gateway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Kissimmee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Haines City High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Kissimmee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.