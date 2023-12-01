In Orange County, Florida, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available below.

Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Faith Christian Academy at Lake Mary Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Lake Mary, FL

Lake Mary, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wekiva High School at West Orange High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Winter Garden, FL

Winter Garden, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Minneola High School at Cypress Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Maynard Evans High School at Windermere Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Windermere, FL

Windermere, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

The Geneva School at Orangewood Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Maitland, FL

Maitland, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Legacy Charter High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Ocoee, FL

Ocoee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Colonial High School at University High School - Orlando

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Conference: 7A - District 3

7A - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Oak Ridge HS

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at East River High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Jones High School at Ocoee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Ocoee, FL

Ocoee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cornerstone Charter Academy at Altamonte Christian School