Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Okaloosa County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Okaloosa County, Florida today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Okaloosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Niceville HS at Mosley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Lynn Haven, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Walton Beach High School at Crestview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Crestview, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Walton HS at Choctawhatchee High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
