The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, square off versus the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Jokic, in his most recent game (November 29 win against the Rockets), posted 32 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists.

In this article, we break down Jokic's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 29.0 29.5 Rebounds 12.5 13.2 13.4 Assists 9.5 9.2 9.9 PRA -- 51.4 52.8 PR -- 42.2 42.9 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.2



Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Jokic has made 11.4 field goals per game, which adds up to 24.6% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.3 threes per game, or 10.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jokic's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 101.7 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 13th in possessions per game with 100.0.

On defense, the Suns have allowed 113.2 points per contest, which is 17th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Suns have conceded 41.4 rebounds per game, which puts them third in the league.

Looking at assists, the Suns are ranked seventh in the NBA, allowing 24.8 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns are ranked fifth in the league, conceding 11.4 makes per game.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/11/2023 38 32 10 12 0 1 3 5/9/2023 38 29 13 12 2 2 1 5/7/2023 39 53 4 11 2 1 0 5/5/2023 42 30 17 17 1 1 0 5/1/2023 41 39 16 5 2 1 2 4/29/2023 33 24 19 5 1 0 0 1/11/2023 28 21 18 9 0 0 1 12/25/2022 44 41 15 15 2 1 0

