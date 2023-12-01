The Orlando Magic, Moritz Wagner included, face off versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 29, Wagner put up 11 points in a 139-120 win versus the Wizards.

With prop bets available for Wagner, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Moritz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.4 13.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.2 Assists -- 1.2 1.7 PRA -- 17.9 19.1 PR -- 16.7 17.4



Moritz Wagner Insights vs. the Wizards

Wagner is responsible for taking 8.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.6 per game.

Wagner's Magic average 102.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Wizards have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 105.6 possessions per contest.

The Wizards are the 29th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 124.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Wizards are ranked last in the NBA, allowing 50.2 rebounds per game.

Allowing 29.4 assists per game, the Wizards are the worst squad in the NBA.

Moritz Wagner vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2023 18 11 4 1 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.