There is high school basketball competition in Manatee County, Florida today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Manatee County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Southeast High School at Cardinal Mooney High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Sarasota, FL

Sarasota, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Stephen's Episcopal School at Bayshore High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Bradenton, FL

Bradenton, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker High School at Bradenton Christian School