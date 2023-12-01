Player prop bet options for Paolo Banchero, Kyle Kuzma and others are listed when the Orlando Magic host the Washington Wizards at Amway Center on Friday (opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Magic vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +132)

The 21.5 points prop bet over/under set for Banchero on Friday is 2.4 more than his scoring average on the season (19.1).

He has averaged 1.2 less rebounds per game (6.3) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (7.5).

Banchero has averaged 4.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Friday (4.5).

Banchero's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +118) 1.5 (Over: -161)

The 20.2 points Franz Wagner scores per game are 3.3 less than his prop total on Friday (23.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 5.6 is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

Wagner has picked up 3.2 assists per game, 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).

He has connected on 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: +128) 2.5 (Over: +116)

The 22.5-point over/under for Kuzma on Friday is 0.9 lower than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 6.1 boards per game, 0.6 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Kuzma averages 4.8 assists, 0.7 less than his over/under on Friday.

Kuzma has hit 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -115) 0.5 (Over: -233)

The 11.5 points prop bet set for Deni Avdija on Friday is 1.1 fewer points than his season scoring average (12.6).

His per-game rebound average -- 5.4 -- is 0.1 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (5.5).

Avdija has averaged 3.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Avdija has averaged 1.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

