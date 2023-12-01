How to Watch the Magic vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (13-5) will look to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (3-15) on December 1, 2023 at Amway Center.
Magic vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
Magic vs Wizards Additional Info
Magic Stats Insights
- The Magic make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (50.3%).
- Orlando is 4-0 when it shoots better than 50.3% from the field.
- The Magic are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 30th.
- The 114.1 points per game the Magic put up are 10.7 fewer points than the Wizards allow (124.8).
- Orlando has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 124.8 points.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- The Magic are averaging 120.1 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 106.6 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, Orlando is giving up 108 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 108.1.
- In home games, the Magic are draining 0.6 more three-pointers per game (10.9) than when playing on the road (10.3). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to on the road (32.8%).
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Out
|Hand
|Jett Howard
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Markelle Fultz
|Out
|Knee
|Paolo Banchero
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Jonathan Isaac
|Questionable
|Ankle
